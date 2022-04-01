Left Menu

Takuya Tsumura takes charge as President and CEO of Honda Cars India

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-04-2022 17:07 IST | Created: 01-04-2022 17:07 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Honda Cars India on Friday said Takuya Tsumura has taken charge as President and CEO of the company.

As part of the organisational changes, the company has also elevated Kunal Behl as Vice President, Marketing and Sales from his erstwhile position of Operating Head – Sales and Network Development.

In his new role, Behl will be Operating Head of Sales and Marketing, and will form an integral part of the management team spearheaded by new CEO and will support Yuichi Murata, Director - Marketing and Sales.

Tsumura has been associated with Honda Motor Co Ltd for more than 30 years. He has vast experience in the automobile industry, having worked in several international markets, including Thailand, Australia, China, Japan, Turkey and has worked with overseas division for Europe and Asia and Oceania regions.

Behl joined Honda in 2002 and has headed several key functions, including Field Sales, Network Development, Sales Planning, Exports and New business development.

