Heroin worth Rs 113 crore seized in Kolkata airport from 3 foreigners

In one of the largest drug hauls in Kolkata airport, the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) has seized 16.15 kg of heroin valued at nearly Rs 113 crore from three African passengers, including two women, a senior official said on Saturday.

Acting on specific intelligence, DRI people intercepted the three persons - a man and a woman from Kenya and a female passenger from Malawi.

During examination of their four trolley bags, 14 packets filled with some brown powdery substance were found concealed in cavities created in them. The substance was found to be heroin, the official said.

Two of these passengers came on medical visas while one reached India on a business visa, he said. From Africa, they went to Dubai and from there, they took a flight to Kolkata.

After their arrest on March 30, they were produced before the Barasat court which remanded them to judicial custody.

Further investigation is in progress, the official said.

DRI Kolkata Zonal Unit has effected a total seizure of 240 kg of gold during 2021-22, he said.

