Historic Spotlight: Ben Shelton Breaks Barriers at U.S. Open

German player Alexander Zverev defeated American Ben Shelton in the U.S. Open final, extending the American men's Grand Slam drought to 24 years. Shelton, who became the first Black American man to play in the New York final in 54 years, expressed his ambition and competitive spirit for future tournaments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-09-2026 05:35 IST | Created: 14-09-2026 05:35 IST
Historic Spotlight: Ben Shelton Breaks Barriers at U.S. Open
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A historic day unfolded at the U.S. Open as German Alexander Zverev triumphed over American Ben Shelton, continuing a 24-year Grand Slam drought for American men. The electrifying match concluded with scores of 6-3, 7-6(2), 5-7, 6-2, much to the disappointment of the local crowd in New York.

Shelton, whose appearance marked the first by a Black American man in a New York final in over half a century, reflected on his experience. 'It's such a cool moment,' he said, eager for more opportunities to shine on tennis' grandest stage. His competitive spirit was evident as he described the addicting feeling of playing in such high-stakes matches.

The USTA's ongoing efforts to nurture diverse talent, including partnerships with the American Tennis Association, aim to bridge representation gaps within the sport. As a product of these initiatives, Shelton's breakout signals future potential for American tennis. Meanwhile, Zverev lauded his own performance, acknowledging the global challenge posed to U.S. players in recent decades.

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