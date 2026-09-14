Historic Spotlight: Ben Shelton Breaks Barriers at U.S. Open

A historic day unfolded at the U.S. Open as German Alexander Zverev triumphed over American Ben Shelton, continuing a 24-year Grand Slam drought for American men. The electrifying match concluded with scores of 6-3, 7-6(2), 5-7, 6-2, much to the disappointment of the local crowd in New York.

Shelton, whose appearance marked the first by a Black American man in a New York final in over half a century, reflected on his experience. 'It's such a cool moment,' he said, eager for more opportunities to shine on tennis' grandest stage. His competitive spirit was evident as he described the addicting feeling of playing in such high-stakes matches.

The USTA's ongoing efforts to nurture diverse talent, including partnerships with the American Tennis Association, aim to bridge representation gaps within the sport. As a product of these initiatives, Shelton's breakout signals future potential for American tennis. Meanwhile, Zverev lauded his own performance, acknowledging the global challenge posed to U.S. players in recent decades.