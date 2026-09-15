Dollar Surges Amid Oil Price Hike, Treasury Yield Peaks

On Tuesday, the U.S. dollar climbed to near two-week highs, spurred by rising oil prices which also pushed Treasury yields to fresh heights, reinforcing the likelihood of a Federal Reserve rate increase. The benchmark U.S. 10-year Treasury yields reversed earlier losses, hitting a peak of 5.0266% during Asian trading hours, the highest since 2007.

Oil prices remained at a four-month peak at $107 a barrel following new attacks on Saudi Arabia by Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthis and the postponement of Gulf-Iran talks. The CME's FedWatch tool indicates a near certainty of a Fed rate hike on Wednesday, pricing in a 93% chance of an increase.

The dollar's strength pressured other currencies, with the euro, sterling, yen, and the New Zealand dollar seeing declines. Economists expect further Fed rate hikes, with a shift in inflation dynamics hinging on volatile oil prices.