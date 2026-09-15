Dollar Surges Amid Oil Price Hike, Treasury Yield Peaks
The U.S. dollar strengthened as surging oil prices pushed Treasury yields to levels not seen since 2007, heightening expectations for a Federal Reserve rate hike. The dollar index rose, putting pressure on other currencies. Analysts suggest limited further dollar upside, with a likely Fed rate hike impending.
On Tuesday, the U.S. dollar climbed to near two-week highs, spurred by rising oil prices which also pushed Treasury yields to fresh heights, reinforcing the likelihood of a Federal Reserve rate increase. The benchmark U.S. 10-year Treasury yields reversed earlier losses, hitting a peak of 5.0266% during Asian trading hours, the highest since 2007.
Oil prices remained at a four-month peak at $107 a barrel following new attacks on Saudi Arabia by Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthis and the postponement of Gulf-Iran talks. The CME's FedWatch tool indicates a near certainty of a Fed rate hike on Wednesday, pricing in a 93% chance of an increase.
The dollar's strength pressured other currencies, with the euro, sterling, yen, and the New Zealand dollar seeing declines. Economists expect further Fed rate hikes, with a shift in inflation dynamics hinging on volatile oil prices.
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