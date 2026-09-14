China's Xiangshan Forum: Navigating Global Security in a Tense Asian Theater

China's military leadership is set to outline its global security strategies at the Xiangshan Forum. Defence Minister Dong Jun will propose international cooperation within a multi-polar world, likely critiquing the U.S. Scepticism towards China exists due to its assertive regional actions, especially in the South China Sea.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-09-2026 05:30 IST | Created: 14-09-2026 05:30 IST
China's Xiangshan Forum: Navigating Global Security in a Tense Asian Theater

China's military leadership is poised to articulate its global security ambitions as it hosts the Xiangshan Forum amid rising regional tensions, particularly concerning Taiwan and the South China Sea. At the forefront, Defence Minister Dong Jun is expected to champion international collaboration within a multi-polar world framework while tactfully addressing criticisms aimed at the United States and its allies.

Analysts anticipate that while China's rhetoric may be tempered due to President Xi Jinping's upcoming visit to Washington, Japan could become a focal point of critique. The forum, positioned as a counterbalance to Singapore's Shangri-La Dialogue, will convene a diverse group of military officers, diplomats, and scholars, despite the U.S. sending a relatively low-level delegation headed by Cynthia Carras.

Despite Beijing's calls for the Global South's increased representation in international affairs, skepticism lingers due to China's assertive regional posture, as noted by security expert Patricia Kim. Concurrently, the forum offers a platform to assess the impact of Xi’s corruption purges on military leadership, with a focus on the impending Central Military Commission appointments.

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