Danish Helicopter Narrowly Escapes Flare Incident in International Waters

A Russian frigate fired flares at a Danish military helicopter, narrowly missing it, while the aircraft was documenting the frigate in international waters near Denmark. The Danish Defence Ministry condemned the act and plans to meet Russia's ambassador. The Russian embassy has yet to comment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-09-2026 11:46 IST | Created: 15-09-2026 11:46 IST
Danish Helicopter Narrowly Escapes Flare Incident in International Waters
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A Danish military helicopter narrowly avoided a dangerous encounter on Monday when a Russian frigate fired two flares towards it in international waters near Denmark. The flares missed the aircraft, according to a statement from Denmark's military.

The helicopter was conducting a routine mission to photograph the Russian frigate, as confirmed by the Danish defence command. The flares, typically used as warning signals at sea, have raised tensions between the two countries.

In response to the incident, Denmark's Defence Minister Jeppe Bruus announced plans to summon Russia's ambassador in Copenhagen for a meeting to address the situation. The Russian embassy has yet to issue a statement regarding the event.

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