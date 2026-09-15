Danish Helicopter Narrowly Escapes Flare Incident in International Waters

A Danish military helicopter narrowly avoided a dangerous encounter on Monday when a Russian frigate fired two flares towards it in international waters near Denmark. The flares missed the aircraft, according to a statement from Denmark's military.

The helicopter was conducting a routine mission to photograph the Russian frigate, as confirmed by the Danish defence command. The flares, typically used as warning signals at sea, have raised tensions between the two countries.

In response to the incident, Denmark's Defence Minister Jeppe Bruus announced plans to summon Russia's ambassador in Copenhagen for a meeting to address the situation. The Russian embassy has yet to issue a statement regarding the event.