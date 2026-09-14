Open Markets, Dirty Growth? Institutions Determine Globalization’s Climate Cost

Under the right conditions, global economic integration can expand markets, attract investment and support cleaner technologies. Without effective institutions, the same trade and investment flows can deepen dependence on carbon-intensive production and increase environmental pressure.

The study "De Facto vs. De Jure Globalization, Financial Development, and Low-Carbon Transition: Heterogeneous Panel Evidence Across Continental Regions" by Muhammed Fatih Yürük, published in the journal Economies, examines this tension across 161 countries using data covering 1996 to 2020. Its findings suggest that the climate impact of globalization depends less on formal openness than on real economic activity and the strength of institutions governing it.

The research distinguishes between de facto globalization, measured through actual cross-border flows, and de jure globalization, which reflects formal policies, agreements and legal commitments. It finds that real trade integration is associated with higher per capita carbon dioxide emissions, especially in countries with weak government effectiveness. As institutional quality improves, the relationship weakens and eventually turns negative.

The results offer a more conditional view of globalization's environmental impact. International integration is neither inherently destructive nor automatically green. Its consequences depend on whether governments can regulate production, direct investment, enforce standards and ensure that economic openness supports a low-carbon transition.

The Environmental Footprint Lies in Real Economic Activity

The distinction between actual flows and formal openness is central to the study. A country may adopt liberal trade laws or sign international agreements without experiencing large increases in trade or investment. Another country may become deeply integrated into global production networks even when its formal policy commitments are limited.

Aggregated globalization indices can blur these differences. By separating de facto and de jure components, the study examines whether environmental pressure is more closely connected to what governments promise or to what firms, investors and consumers actually do across borders.

The strongest baseline result concerns de facto trade globalization. Greater participation in international trade is positively associated with per capita carbon dioxide emissions. The relationship is weakly significant under the common correlated effects mean group estimator and stronger under the augmented mean group estimator, with the direction remaining consistent across both methods.

Several mechanisms could explain the pattern. Higher trade volumes can expand industrial production, increase freight and shipping activity, intensify energy use and accelerate resource extraction. International production may also encourage the relocation of pollution-intensive activities to countries where environmental rules are less demanding or less effectively enforced.

The finding does not imply that every increase in trade produces the same environmental damage. It indicates that, across the countries and period examined, actual trade integration is more closely linked to emissions than formal policy openness. The composition of trade, the energy sources used in production and the quality of environmental regulation remain important conditions.

Weak Institutions Can Turn Openness Into Pollution

The study analyses government effectiveness as a factor that changes the globalization-emissions relationship. In countries with weaker government effectiveness, greater de facto trade globalization is associated with higher carbon emissions. As institutional capacity improves, the positive relationship becomes smaller. At stronger levels of government effectiveness, the estimated relationship turns negative.

The change is gradual rather than a sudden institutional tipping point. The research estimates that the trade-emissions association approaches zero around a relatively high level of government effectiveness and becomes increasingly negative at stronger levels. Improvements in administrative quality, monitoring, regulatory implementation and enforcement can therefore reduce the environmental costs of trade over time.

Such findings complicate the pollution haven debate. Trade integration may create incentives for firms to move pollution-intensive activities toward weakly regulated locations. Stronger institutions can limit that process by enforcing environmental rules, requiring cleaner production and holding firms accountable for emissions.

Governance can also help countries capture the potential benefits of international integration. Capable public agencies may use trade and investment relationships to promote technology transfer, energy efficiency and cleaner industrial processes. The same global connections that increase environmental pressure in one setting can support a pollution halo in another.

The renewable-energy results point in a similar direction. In weaker institutional settings, trade globalization is negatively associated with the share of renewable energy. As government effectiveness strengthens, the relationship becomes positive, suggesting that capable institutions are better positioned to channel trade, equipment and knowledge toward clean-energy development.

Formal Openness Is Not the Same as Environmental Progress

De jure trade and financial globalization do not show a consistent independent long-run relationship with emissions once actual flows are included in the analysis. Formal openness therefore appears less influential than the economic activity it enables or governs.

The result should not be interpreted as proof that treaties, laws or climate commitments have no value. Legal frameworks can establish standards, create reporting obligations and provide the basis for cooperation. Their impact depends on whether governments have the capacity and political will to implement them.

Financial globalization produces an even less conclusive picture. Actual cross-border financial integration does not show a statistically robust long-run relationship with emissions. The estimated direction is negative in the baseline emissions models, but the relationship is not statistically significant.

International finance can support cleaner development by funding renewable-energy projects, improving access to advanced equipment and transferring technological expertise. Those benefits are not automatic. They depend on viable investment opportunities, domestic financial systems, regulatory credibility and the availability of projects capable of delivering measurable environmental gains.

The study does find that de facto financial globalization can predict emissions in the short run, even though it does not establish a stable long-run relationship. Such a contrast suggests that international finance may influence emissions temporarily or through changing economic cycles without producing one uniform long-term effect across countries.

The broader lesson is that policy openness should not be confused with policy effectiveness. Signing an agreement or liberalising a market does not guarantee cleaner production. Environmental progress depends on whether institutions can influence the direction and quality of the flows that follow.

Climate Policy Must Govern the Channels of Globalization

The policy implications are significant for developing countries that rely on trade, foreign investment and external finance to support economic transformation. The appropriate response is not to retreat from globalization, but to govern it more effectively.

Trade policy should be designed alongside climate and industrial policy. Environmental provisions in trade and investment agreements can be linked to emissions reporting, technology transfer, cleaner production and enforceable standards. Such measures are particularly important where domestic monitoring capacity remains limited.

Governments should strengthen environmental agencies, improve data collection and give regulators sufficient authority to oversee industrial activity. Rules that cannot be monitored or enforced may have little influence on corporate behaviour, regardless of how ambitious the formal commitment appears.

Investment strategies should focus on knowledge transfer and domestic productive capacity rather than capital volumes alone. Foreign investment can support a low-carbon transition when it creates local supplier networks, develops skills and introduces cleaner technologies. Without those linkages, capital inflows may expand output while leaving environmental costs unresolved.

Development agencies and international organisations can help by financing regulatory capacity, clean infrastructure and public-sector expertise. Support should extend beyond policy design to implementation, monitoring and institutional coordination.

The researchers acknowledge some important limitations. Its data end in 2020 and do not capture more recent post-pandemic recovery policies, geopolitical fragmentation or newer climate initiatives. The KOF globalization indices provide broad measures of integration but cannot identify the effects of particular sectors, products, trade partners or supply chains.

The nonlinear results describe conditional associations rather than definitive causal effects. Regional estimates should also be interpreted cautiously because some sub-panels are relatively small and involve substantial uncertainty. The renewable-energy indicator includes traditional biomass, meaning it may overstate the penetration of modern clean technologies such as solar and wind.

Future research should use sector-level trade data, more detailed green-finance indicators and country-specific information on environmental enforcement. Studies could also examine whether particular trade agreements, investment rules or technology-transfer provisions produce different results under different governance conditions.

Overall, the paper challenges the idea that globalization has a fixed environmental effect. Real trade integration can increase emissions when public institutions are too weak to regulate production, but it can support cleaner technologies and renewable-energy adoption when governance improves.