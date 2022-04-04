Euro zone government bond yields fall, focus on ECB

Euro zone government bond yields fell on Monday as a volatile market consolidated after monetary tightening expectations drove German borrowing costs to their highest since February 2018. Most analysts expect German yields to stay around current levels in the short term, as the downside risks to the economy due to the Ukraine conflict will moderate the European Central Bank's (ECB) commitment to tame inflation.

Germany's 10-year government bond yield, the benchmark of the bloc, fell 6 basis points (bps) to 0.503%. It hit its highest since 2018 at 0.74% on March 29. "Our view is that the market got a little too aggressive in the pricing of monetary policy normalisation by the European Central Bank," said David Riley, chief investment strategist at BlueBay Asset Management.

Money markets are currently pricing in almost 60 bps of ECB rate hikes by year-end. Ahead of next week's policy meeting, investors watched for comments from ECB officials after German yields in March set their most significant monthly rise since 2009.

"Even if driven primarily by energy, the March 7.5% harmonised index of consumer prices (HICP) print will probably prevent (ECB officials) from pushing back against, excessive in our view, rate hike expectations," ING analysts said in a note. "It is notable that even the hawks are not advocating Fed-style shock therapy," ING analysts said.

Italy's 10-year bond yield fell 3 bps to 2.077%. The spread between German and U.S. 10-year yields, a gauge of monetary divergence between the two sides of the Atlantic, widened by 7 bps to 189 by 0941 GMT on Monday, but was still below its highest since April 2021 of 196.38, set at the end of March..

"We see a further divergence between the U.S. and the euro zone 10-year yield spread, as the Fed is under more pressure because of the inflation dynamics than the ECB in Europe," BlueBay's Riley added. U.S. two-year Treasury yields briefly hit their highest since early 2019 in early London trade on Monday on expectations that the Federal Reserve will deliver bigger rate hikes in the months ahead to tame inflation.

"The coming sessions will show whether Bunds can continue to defy the bearish U.S. Treasury curve inversion dynamics," Commerzbank analysts said in a note to clients. "The track record of the U.S. curve is scary. An inverted curve correctly predicted every recession over the last 60 years, including the latest recession caused by the (coronavirus) pandemic," they added.

The Federal Reserve will need to keep a careful eye on how the economy reacts as it raises interest rates, and scale the pace of its rate increases accordingly, New York Fed President John Williams said on Saturday. According to Commerzbank, the current forward pricing sees Fed rates going above the "neutral" level, which the Fed estimates at 2.4%.

The neutral rate is the interest rate that supports the economy at full employment and maximum output while keeping inflation constant.

