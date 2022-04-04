Five-car chain reaction crash kills one in Bhubaneswar

A chain-reaction accident involving five vehicles including a truck left one person dead and three others injured in Bhubaneswar on Monday, police said.

The accident took place on National Highway-16 in Palasuni area of the Odisha capital after the truck hit a car.

In the impact of the crash, the car jumped the road divider and collided with another vehicle moving in the opposite direction. At least three other vehicles were also involved in the accident.

The lone person in the first car died on the spot, while three others travelling in other vehicles were injured, police said.

The truck driver fled the spot after the accident which caused a huge traffic jam in the area on the national highway.

Hundreds of vehicles remained stranded on both sides of the road for more than three hours, police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)