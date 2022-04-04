Left Menu

Five-car chain reaction crash kills one in Bhubaneswar

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 04-04-2022 16:01 IST | Created: 04-04-2022 15:40 IST
Five-car chain reaction crash kills one in Bhubaneswar
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A chain-reaction accident involving five vehicles including a truck left one person dead and three others injured in Bhubaneswar on Monday, police said.

The accident took place on National Highway-16 in Palasuni area of the Odisha capital after the truck hit a car.

In the impact of the crash, the car jumped the road divider and collided with another vehicle moving in the opposite direction. At least three other vehicles were also involved in the accident.

The lone person in the first car died on the spot, while three others travelling in other vehicles were injured, police said.

The truck driver fled the spot after the accident which caused a huge traffic jam in the area on the national highway.

Hundreds of vehicles remained stranded on both sides of the road for more than three hours, police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Blasts heard in Russian city of Belgorod near border with Ukraine - witnesses

Blasts heard in Russian city of Belgorod near border with Ukraine - witnesse...

 Russian Federation
2
Study reveals rampaging strength of flash droughts

Study reveals rampaging strength of flash droughts

 Texas
3
Maharashtra: Metal ring, spherical object found in Sindewahi after yesterday's meteor shower

Maharashtra: Metal ring, spherical object found in Sindewahi after yesterday...

 India
4
US increases oil imports from Russia by 43% : Russian Official

US increases oil imports from Russia by 43% : Russian Official

 Russia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022