PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - April 5

The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Headlines

- Channel 4 to be sold off by government for up to 1 billion pounds on.ft.com/37ijPif - UK unveils bid to become 'global hub' for crypto on.ft.com/3j3VpvB

- Berlin seizes control of Gazprom Germania on.ft.com/36Obe7n - UK defends scrapping free Covid tests as list of symptoms expands on.ft.com/3Ja4ZYk

Overview - Channel 4 is to be sold by the government ahead of the next general election after ministers decided privatisation was the best way to "sustain" the UK's public service broadcasting sector.

- The UK government has laid out plans to become a "global hub" for the crypto industry, proposing new regulations for stablecoins, a Royal Mint NFT and a suite of other measures to court digital asset companies. - The Berlin government has seized control of Gazprom Germania, the subsidiary of the Russian gas group that operates some of Germany's largest natural gas storage facilities.

- The UK government has defended its decision to end free mass Covid-19 testing in England this month as it significantly expanded the official list of coronavirus symptoms. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)