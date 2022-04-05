Several killed as truck crashes into train in Hungary - police
Reuters | Budapest | Updated: 05-04-2022 11:46 IST | Created: 05-04-2022 11:44 IST
- Country:
- Hungary
Several people were killed when a pick-up truck crashed into a train in southern Hungary, derailing carriages early on Tuesday, police said.
A number of other people were injured in the accident at a crossing in Mindszent shortly before 0500 GMT, police added.
