Several killed as truck crashes into train in Hungary - police

Several people were killed when a pick-up truck crashed into a train in southern Hungary, derailing carriages early on Tuesday, police said.

A number of other people were injured in the accident at a crossing in Mindszent shortly before 0500 GMT, police added.

Also Read: 'Hungary will not allow arms supplies to Ukraine through its territory'

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)