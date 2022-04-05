Left Menu

Three killed, 30 inured as bus overturns on Lucknow-Gorakhpur highway in Ayodhya

PTI | Ayodhya | Updated: 05-04-2022 12:02 IST | Created: 05-04-2022 12:01 IST
Three killed, 30 inured as bus overturns on Lucknow-Gorakhpur highway in Ayodhya
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Three people were killed and 30 injured when a double-decker bus overturned on Lucknow-Gorakhpur national highway Tuesday morning while trying to overtake, police said.

The accident took place at around 7 am when Basti and Siddharthnagar bound private bus coming from Delhi overturned on the highway near Mumtaz Nagar area under Cantonment police station, they said.

All the injured have been brought to the Faizabad District hospital, while 12 are admitted and the rest of them were discharged after first-aid, the police said.

Among those who died included Ramesh (35), a resident of Siddharthnagar and two unidentified persons.

Efforts are on to identify the two deceased, said Arun Pratap Singh, SHO Cantonment Police station.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has condoled the death of three people.

Expressing condolences to the bereaved families, he directed speedy relief and rescue efforts by sending District Magistrate and SSP to the spot immediately.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Hubble captures serpentine spiral arms of a spiral galaxy 80 million light-years away

Hubble captures serpentine spiral arms of a spiral galaxy 80 million light-y...

 Global
2
Scientists reveal Mercury has geomagnetic storms similar to those on Earth

Scientists reveal Mercury has geomagnetic storms similar to those on Earth

 United States
3
Operating hours at Home Affairs offices to extend

Operating hours at Home Affairs offices to extend

South Africa
4
Govt begins inspection drive to curb hoarding of edible oils, oilseeds: Food secy

Govt begins inspection drive to curb hoarding of edible oils, oilseeds: Food...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022