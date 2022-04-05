Left Menu

Airbnb suspends operations in Russia and Belarus

Home rental company Airbnb Inc said late on Monday it had suspended operations in Russia and Belarus. The company had previously flagged its inability to process transactions affiliated with certain financial institutions in Russia and Belarus due to Western sanctions imposed after Moscow sent tens of thousands of troops into Ukraine on Feb. 24.

Home rental company Airbnb Inc said late on Monday it had suspended operations in Russia and Belarus. "Guests globally will no longer be able to make new reservations for stays or Experiences in Russia or Belarus," the company said in a statement.

"Guests located in Russia or Belarus will not be able to make new reservations on Airbnb." It said reservations starting on or after April 4 had been cancelled.

Airbnb Chief Executive Officer Brian Chesky announced the planned suspension on Twitter on March 4. The company had previously flagged its inability to process transactions affiliated with certain financial institutions in Russia and Belarus due to Western sanctions imposed after Moscow sent tens of thousands of troops into Ukraine on Feb. 24.

