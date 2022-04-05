Left Menu

Union Minister Sonowal lauds contribution of Indian seafarers during pandemic

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-04-2022 13:53 IST | Created: 05-04-2022 13:53 IST
Union Minister Sonowal lauds contribution of Indian seafarers during pandemic
  • Country:
  • India

New Delhi, Apr 5 (PTI) Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Tuesday emphasised the important contribution of seafarers during the tough times of COVID-19 in making the country self-reliant and keeping global supply chain operational.

The Ports, Shipping and Waterways minister further said during the height of the pandemic, more than 2,10,000 Indian seafarers served on Indian and foreign ships in 2021.

This also ensured that Indian and global trade and commerce activities continued unhindered, he said.

''With our Indian seafarers working throughout the world in pandemic times, we set an example for the world of our rich ancient Indian ethos and philosophy of Vasudaiva Kutumbakam or the entire world is one family,'' a Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways statement quoted him as saying.

The minister also exuded confidence that India would lead the world through the maritime sector in the years to come.

He said the Indian cruise industry is growing rapidly due to multiple government interventions in the last 3 years. Over the next decade, the Indian cruise market has the potential to increase by 8 times driven by rising demand and disposable incomes, he added.

The minister also congratulated all stakeholders of maritime fraternity at the 59th National Maritime Day.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Hubble captures serpentine spiral arms of a spiral galaxy 80 million light-years away

Hubble captures serpentine spiral arms of a spiral galaxy 80 million light-y...

 Global
2
Scientists reveal Mercury has geomagnetic storms similar to those on Earth

Scientists reveal Mercury has geomagnetic storms similar to those on Earth

 United States
3
Operating hours at Home Affairs offices to extend

Operating hours at Home Affairs offices to extend

South Africa
4
Govt begins inspection drive to curb hoarding of edible oils, oilseeds: Food secy

Govt begins inspection drive to curb hoarding of edible oils, oilseeds: Food...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022