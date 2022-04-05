Left Menu

Germany shuts down darknet platform specialising in drugs

PTI | Berlin | Updated: 05-04-2022 17:52 IST | Created: 05-04-2022 17:46 IST
Germany shuts down darknet platform specialising in drugs
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Germany

German investigators on Tuesday shut down a Russian-language darknet marketplace that they say specialised in drug dealing, seizing bitcoin worth 23 million euros (USD25.3 million).

Prosecutors in Frankfurt described the "Hydra Market" platform as the world's biggest illegal darknet marketplace.

They said they seized its server infrastructure in Germany.

The shutdown was the result of investigations underway since August, in which US authorities participated.

The platform had been active at least since 2015, prosecutors said.

They added that illegal drugs, forged documents, intercepted data and "digital services" were offered for sale.

They said that it had about 17 million registered customer accounts and more than 19,000 registered sellers.

Prosecutors said the platform had sales of at least 1.23 billion euros in 2020.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Hubble captures serpentine spiral arms of a spiral galaxy 80 million light-years away

Hubble captures serpentine spiral arms of a spiral galaxy 80 million light-y...

 Global
2
Scientists reveal Mercury has geomagnetic storms similar to those on Earth

Scientists reveal Mercury has geomagnetic storms similar to those on Earth

 United States
3
Govt begins inspection drive to curb hoarding of edible oils, oilseeds: Food secy

Govt begins inspection drive to curb hoarding of edible oils, oilseeds: Food...

 India
4
Operating hours at Home Affairs offices to extend

Operating hours at Home Affairs offices to extend

South Africa

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022