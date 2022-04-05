Carlyle arm offloads 2.6 cr shares of SBI Cards for Rs 2,229 cr

US private equity fund CA Rover Holdings, part of the Carlyle Group, on Tuesday offloaded 2.6 crore shares of SBI Cards and Payment Services Ltd for a little over Rs 2,229 crore through an open market transaction.

According to bulk deal data available with the NSE, CA Rover Holdings sold 2,61,73,488 shares of SBI Cards at an average price of Rs 851.73 apiece.

This took the total deal value to Rs 2,229.27 crore.

CA Rover Holdings is a subsidiary of the Carlyle Group.

As per the company's shareholding pattern, CA Rover Holdings held 3.09 per cent stake in SBI Cards as a public shareholder at the end of December 2021.

SBI Cards scrip closed 4.14 per cent lower at Rs 839.90 on the NSE.

