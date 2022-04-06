Varun Dhawan invests in Curefoods

Curefoods, a delivery-only restaurant chain operator, on Wednesday said Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan has invested in the company and has also become the brand ambassador of its flagship brand, EatFit.

Dhawan joined Curefoods' last funding round in 2022 and the company has inked a long-term association with the actor to be the brand ambassador of EatFit.

His investment in Curefoods coincides with the launch of its multi-brand direct-to-consumer (D2C) food ordering platform -- eatfit.in, the company said in a statement.

Curefoods had raised USD 62 million in funding in January 2022 from investors including Iron Pillar, Chiratae Ventures, Sixteenth Street Capital, Accel Partners, and Binny Bansal.

Commenting on the association with the actor, Curefoods founder Ankit Nagori said, ''He exudes positive energy and immense warmth which make him such a huge hit with his fan base. Our intention behind having him as the face of EatFit is to tie in these aspects of his personality with our own brand persona.'' Nagori further said, ''Having him with Curefoods as an investor too adds another level to our association with him. His belief in our capabilities and vision really encourages us further to scale greater heights.'' On his partnership with the company, Dhawan said, ''In an age where the need for an active healthy lifestyle is more pronounced than ever, food – especially healthy food – definitely requires more attention. I strongly resonate with Curefoods and Eatfit's mission to provide access to multiple food categories while featuring healthy options.'' Curefoods is a cloud kitchens operator in India with brands such as EatFit, Sharief Bhai, Aligarh House Biryani and CakeZone, present across 15 cities.

