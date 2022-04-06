Left Menu

Varun Dhawan invests in Curefoods

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-04-2022 13:09 IST | Created: 06-04-2022 12:52 IST
Varun Dhawan invests in Curefoods
Varun Dhawan (Image source: Instagram) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Curefoods, a delivery-only restaurant chain operator, on Wednesday said Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan has invested in the company and has also become the brand ambassador of its flagship brand, EatFit.

Dhawan joined Curefoods' last funding round in 2022 and the company has inked a long-term association with the actor to be the brand ambassador of EatFit.

His investment in Curefoods coincides with the launch of its multi-brand direct-to-consumer (D2C) food ordering platform -- eatfit.in, the company said in a statement.

Curefoods had raised USD 62 million in funding in January 2022 from investors including Iron Pillar, Chiratae Ventures, Sixteenth Street Capital, Accel Partners, and Binny Bansal.

Commenting on the association with the actor, Curefoods founder Ankit Nagori said, ''He exudes positive energy and immense warmth which make him such a huge hit with his fan base. Our intention behind having him as the face of EatFit is to tie in these aspects of his personality with our own brand persona.'' Nagori further said, ''Having him with Curefoods as an investor too adds another level to our association with him. His belief in our capabilities and vision really encourages us further to scale greater heights.'' On his partnership with the company, Dhawan said, ''In an age where the need for an active healthy lifestyle is more pronounced than ever, food – especially healthy food – definitely requires more attention. I strongly resonate with Curefoods and Eatfit's mission to provide access to multiple food categories while featuring healthy options.'' Curefoods is a cloud kitchens operator in India with brands such as EatFit, Sharief Bhai, Aligarh House Biryani and CakeZone, present across 15 cities.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Gigantic Jupiter-like alien planet observed still 'in the womb'; First private astronaut mission to space station readies for launch and more

Science News Roundup: Gigantic Jupiter-like alien planet observed still 'in ...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: First private astronaut mission to space station readies for launch; Gigantic Jupiter-like alien planet observed still 'in the womb' and more

Science News Roundup: First private astronaut mission to space station readi...

 Global
3
Potential for great power conflict increasing, world becoming unstable: US chief of staff

Potential for great power conflict increasing, world becoming unstable: US c...

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: Israel in polio vaccine drive after logging first case since 1988; Whole of Shanghai enters COVID lockdown despite lower symptomatic cases and more

Health News Roundup: Israel in polio vaccine drive after logging first case ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022