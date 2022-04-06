Left Menu

K'taka CM meets FM Sitharaman, discusses GST & pending state projects

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai Wednesday called on Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman here and discussed key state issues including the pending GST share and irrigation projects. He is also likely to meet the top BJP brass to discuss the impending changes in the state cabinet even as several aspirants are in the national capital to lobby for a berth for themselves.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-04-2022 13:22 IST | Created: 06-04-2022 13:08 IST
Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai (file photo) Image Credit: ANI
  Country:
  • India

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai Wednesday called on Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman here and discussed key state issues including the pending GST share and irrigation projects. Bommai, who is on a two-day visit to the national capital, met the FM in the Parliament complex. He is also likely to meet the top BJP brass to discuss the impending changes in the state cabinet even as several aspirants are in the national capital to lobby for a berth for themselves. State Water Resources Minister Govind Karjol, Culture and Kannada Minister V Sunil Kumar, Chief Secretary P Ravi Kumar were among others present during the meeting between the chief minister and the finance minister. Earlier during the day, the Bommai attended the BJP's Foundation Day function here.

