President to launch of Oxford Handbook of South African Economy

The launch of the Handbook is set to be live streamed on all Presidency and government digital platforms. 

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 06-04-2022 16:20 IST | Created: 06-04-2022 16:20 IST
President to launch of Oxford Handbook of South African Economy
The publication also profiles such sectors and issues as energy, the environment, trade, industry, regulation, the labour market, income distribution, social policy and the macro economy.  Image Credit: Twitter(@SAgovnews)
  • Country:
  • South Africa

President Cyril Ramaphosa will this evening address the launch of the Oxford Handbook of the South African Economy at a virtual event co-hosted by the Universities of the Witwatersrand and Johannesburg.

According to a statement on The Presidency, leading academics, economists, anthropologists and scientists, including Presidential Economic Advisory Council members, collaborated to produce a voluminous study of the structure of the South African economy in its varied sectors and industries. Printed by the Oxford University Press, the 47-chapter Handbook of the South African Economy outlines the country's history, political economy and key challenges. The publication also profiles such sectors and issues as energy, the environment, trade, industry, regulation, the labour market, income distribution, social policy and the macro economy.

"The Handbook of the South African Economy offers diverse analytical perspectives and debates that have implications for policymakers in the current climate of constrained economic growth in a COVID-19 pandemic era, weak economic transformation and the challenges of inequality and unemployment," the statement read.

The launch of the Handbook is set to be live streamed on all Presidency and government digital platforms.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

