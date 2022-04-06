Left Menu

MP: Two killed, three injured after trailer truck overturns in Jhabua

PTI | Jhabua | Updated: 06-04-2022 17:13 IST | Created: 06-04-2022 16:40 IST
Two persons were killed and three injured when a trailer truck overturned on them in Madhya Pradesh's Jhabua district, police said on Wednesday.

The accident occurred near Rama village of the district on Tuesday night, when the driver lost control of the heavy vehicle, causing it to overturn on people standing on the side of the road, Kalidevi police station in-charge Raju Singh Baghel said. Two persons were killed on the spot, while three others sustained injuries and were undergoing treatment at the district hospital, he said.

The trailer was on its way to Indore from neighbouring Gujarat, the official said.

The deceased have been identified as Gopal Gundia (19) and Deepak Hihor (25), it was stated.

The driver of the trailer truck has been taken into custody and further investigations are underway, the official added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

