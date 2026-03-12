Left Menu

Maharashtra Ensures LPG Supply Amid Crisis

The Maharashtra government has established control rooms and district-level committees to ensure a steady supply of LPG amid the West Asia crisis. Authorities assure there is no LPG shortage, urging citizens not to panic. Committees will monitor supply, and alternative fuel options will be explored.

Maharashtra Ensures LPG Supply Amid Crisis
The Maharashtra government has taken steps to ensure a continuous supply of LPG cylinders despite the ongoing West Asia crisis. Measures include setting up control rooms and district-level committees across the state.

Anil Diggikar, Additional Chief Secretary, has directed authorities to monitor and maintain a smooth LPG distribution. Officials have assured there is no shortage of domestic LPG in Maharashtra, encouraging citizens to stay calm.

District-level committees, consisting of various officials, will oversee the supply chain and maintain law and order. The government plans to prioritize essential services for LPG supply and explore alternative fuels, while debunking misinformation on gas supply through various media platforms.

(With inputs from agencies.)

