Left Menu

Court Partially Lifts Block on California's Child Safeguard Law

A federal appeals court has removed most of an injunction against a California law designed to protect children from harmful online content. The decision affects the California Age-Appropriate Design Code Act, which mandates companies address potential risks to children. Elements of the law remain contested by NetChoice.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-03-2026 22:31 IST | Created: 12-03-2026 22:31 IST
Court Partially Lifts Block on California's Child Safeguard Law
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A federal appeals court has decided to lift most of an injunction that previously prevented California from implementing a law aimed at shielding children from harmful online content.

The 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals determined that the trade group NetChoice, which includes tech giants Amazon, Google, Meta, and more, is unlikely to demonstrate that the California Age-Appropriate Design Code Act is entirely unconstitutional. NetChoice claims the law infringes on the First Amendment by effectively turning corporations into state censors.

Governor Gavin Newsom signed this law in 2022. It mandates that businesses generate reports analyzing potential risks to children on their platforms and take preemptive actions to mitigate these risks. If violated, fines can reach significant amounts per affected child. The debate continues as some sections of the law remain under scrutiny.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Ferrari's Revolutionary 'Flip-Flop' Wing Set to Stir Chinese Grand Prix

Ferrari's Revolutionary 'Flip-Flop' Wing Set to Stir Chinese Grand Prix

 Global
2
China's New Ethnic Minority Law: Bridging Unity or Erasing Identity?

China's New Ethnic Minority Law: Bridging Unity or Erasing Identity?

 Global
3
New H-1B Policy: Balancing Wage and Role for Indian Master's Graduates

New H-1B Policy: Balancing Wage and Role for Indian Master's Graduates

 Global
4
Bayern Munich Faces Injury Setbacks: Alphonso Davies and Others Sidelined

Bayern Munich Faces Injury Setbacks: Alphonso Davies and Others Sidelined

 Germany

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tech boom in education comes with hidden cost: Teacher technostress

Public sector AI can harm trust, rights and fairness

Financial language models carry bias across gender, race and body attributes

Stacked AI model improves credit default forecasting

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026