U.S. Strike on Iranian School Raises Vetting Process Concerns

An Iranian girls school, the Shajareh Tayyebeh School, was struck by a U.S. missile amid the ongoing conflict. This has prompted scrutiny of the U.S. military's target vetting process due to visible indications of the location being a school. Further investigation suggests reliance on outdated data.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-03-2026 22:33 IST | Created: 12-03-2026 22:33 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

An American missile strike on February 28 that destroyed an Iranian girls' school in Minab has sparked questions about the U.S. military's targeting accuracy, especially given the school's visible online presence, according to a Reuters investigation. Evidence is growing that outdated information may have led to the tragic incident.

The Shajareh Tayyebeh School, targeted alongside nearby military compounds controlled by Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, was easily identifiable via its online and local listings. Official figures reported by Iran cite 150 students killed, though the exact toll is yet to be independently verified. Analysts point to a likely Tomahawk missile being used in the attack.

The Pentagon has acknowledged an investigation but refrained from commenting on the online evidence or satellite imagery that surfaces doubts about the vetting process. The episode has revived discussions on the necessity of keeping targeting data updated, a lesson underscored by defense expert Mark Cancian to review target lists more systematically.

(With inputs from agencies.)

