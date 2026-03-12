Left Menu

Empowering Rajasthan: Virtual Programme Amplifies Women's Safety

The Rajasthan Police organized a virtual awareness programme on women's safety, engaging 820 colleges. The event covered cybersecurity and legal provisions, aiming to empower students in safeguarding against crime. The RajCOP Citizen App was highlighted for emergency reporting, with experts discussing emerging cyber crime and new legal codes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 12-03-2026 22:34 IST | Created: 12-03-2026 22:34 IST
Empowering Rajasthan: Virtual Programme Amplifies Women's Safety
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
The Rajasthan Police hosted a pioneering virtual awareness programme focused on women's safety on Thursday. Students and teachers from 820 colleges across the state participated in the videoconferencing event, which delved into cybersecurity and modern legal measures aimed at protecting women.

Coinciding with International Women's Day, the initiative sought to engage students in discussions about their role in fostering a secure environment for women, according to ADG Civil Rights Lata Manoj Kumar. She urged students to remain vigilant, utilize police assistance in emergencies, and use technological resources like the RajCOP Citizen App to report incidents.

Important insights were provided by Commissioner of College Education Om Prakash Bairwa, who emphasized the social responsibility of respecting women and the significance of the RajCOP Citizen App. DIG Cyber Crime Vikas Kumar and DIG Crime Branch Deepak Bhargav offered comprehensive briefings on contemporary cyber threats and new legal codes enhancing women's safety.

(With inputs from agencies.)

