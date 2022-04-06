Delhi govt bus catches fire; no casualty reported

A government bus caught fire, which spread and burnt down a few shops in southwest Delhi on Wednesday, officials said. They said they received information regarding the blaze in Mahipalpur area at 2.21 pm. Nine fire tenders were rushed to the area where the Delhi Transport Corporation bus caught fire. The flames were doused by 3.40 pm and cooling process is underway, an official said. No one was injured, he said, adding that at least three outlets selling air coolers were damaged.

