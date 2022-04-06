Left Menu

Germany's Scholz says globalisation's phase of low prices is over

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 06-04-2022 18:05 IST | Created: 06-04-2022 18:05 IST
Germany's Scholz says globalisation's phase of low prices is over
  • Country:
  • Germany

The phase of globalisation during which prices were low is over, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on Wednesday.

"I assume that the phase of globalisation is over during which everything is cheap because only a small part of the market is being served by the rest of the world," he told lawmakers in the German Bundestag lower house of parliament.

"The progress of the last 30 to 40 years was also that many countries have caught up so much that they are now also customers competing with us for scarce goods," he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Gigantic Jupiter-like alien planet observed still 'in the womb'; First private astronaut mission to space station readies for launch and more

Science News Roundup: Gigantic Jupiter-like alien planet observed still 'in ...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: First private astronaut mission to space station readies for launch; Gigantic Jupiter-like alien planet observed still 'in the womb' and more

Science News Roundup: First private astronaut mission to space station readi...

 Global
3
Potential for great power conflict increasing, world becoming unstable: US chief of staff

Potential for great power conflict increasing, world becoming unstable: US c...

 United States
4
Delhi govt schools to offer German language course

Delhi govt schools to offer German language course

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022