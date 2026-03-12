Controversial Electoral Reform Rejected in Mexican Congress
A controversial electoral reform initiative by Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum was dismissed by the lower house of Congress. Lawmakers criticized it as an attempt by the ruling party to consolidate power. The reform did not reach the necessary two-thirds majority in each chamber of Congress, receiving 259 votes in favor and 234 against.
In a significant political development, a proposed electoral reform championed by Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum was defeated in the lower house of Congress on Wednesday. The bill faced criticism as an alleged effort by the ruling party to centralize authority.
The legislative proposal failed to secure the necessary supermajority, garnering 259 votes in favor while 234 legislators opposed it, alongside one abstention, highlighting the contentious nature of the reform.
For the reform to succeed, approval from two-thirds of each congressional chamber was required, a threshold it did not meet, showcasing a notable divide in political opinions within the Mexican legislature.
