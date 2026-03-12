Controversial Electoral Reform Rejected in Mexican Congress

In a significant political development, a proposed electoral reform championed by Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum was defeated in the lower house of Congress on Wednesday. The bill faced criticism as an alleged effort by the ruling party to centralize authority.

The legislative proposal failed to secure the necessary supermajority, garnering 259 votes in favor while 234 legislators opposed it, alongside one abstention, highlighting the contentious nature of the reform.

For the reform to succeed, approval from two-thirds of each congressional chamber was required, a threshold it did not meet, showcasing a notable divide in political opinions within the Mexican legislature.

