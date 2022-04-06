IR, India Post develop ‘Joint Parcel Product’ for last mile connectivity
The JPP aims to target business-to-business and business-to-customer market by providing complete parcel handling solution, i.e., picking up from the premises of the sender, booking and door-step delivery to the recipient, he said.The JPP by the Railways and India Post has commenced on a pilot project basis.
A ‘Joint Parcel Product’ (JPP) of India Post and Indian Railways is being developed, wherein first-mile and last-mile connectivity will be provided by the Department of Posts, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw informed Parliament on Wednesday.
In a written reply in the Lok Sabha, Vaishnaw said that the intermediate connectivity from station to station shall be done through Railways. ''The JPP aims to target business-to-business and business-to-customer market by providing complete parcel handling solution, i.e., picking up from the premises of the sender, booking and door-step delivery to the recipient,'' he said.
The JPP by the Railways and India Post has commenced on a pilot project basis. The first service of the pilot project has commenced on March 31, 2022, from Surat to Varanasi.
