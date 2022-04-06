Drive to enforce lane discipline: 37 DTC, cluster bus drivers fined Rs 10K each during 1st week

A total of 37 drivers of DTC and cluster scheme buses have been fined Rs 10,000 each in the first week of the lane enforcement drive launched by the Delhi government's Transport department, officials said on Wednesday.

The lane discipline drive was launched for the DTC and Cluster scheme buses on April 1. The scope of the exercise will be expanded after April 15 to also fine motorists encroaching upon bus lanes, said a senior Transport department officer.

Delhi Transport minister Kailash Gahlot had earlier said that from April 1, bus drivers who not ply on designated lanes will be slapped a fine of Rs 10,000 while repeat offenders can lose their driving licenses and get prosecuted under the Motor Vehicle Act.

''The designated bus lanes have been found to be choked with other vehicles during the drive. We have deployed 10-12 cranes to open the bus lanes and tow away the vehicles found parked there,'' the officer said.

So far, 37 drivers -- 23 belonging to DTC buses and 14 of Cluster scheme -- have been fined during the drive. The bus lane violation is punished with a fine of Rs 10,000 which is realised from the drivers concerned.

''After the first phase is completed on April 15, we will deploy civil defence volunteers and bus marshals at bus stands as well as the designated lanes and deploy 50-60 cranes to ensure to tow away vehicles plying there,'' the officer said.

The lane discipline drive has been launched by the Transport department along with Delhi traffic police, in compliance with Supreme Court directions. The first violation of lane discipline attracts a fine of Rs 10,000 while the second offence invites prosecution under the Motor Vehicles (MV) Ac. The third offence may lead to suspension of driving licence and the fourth one may lead to termination of vehicle permit.

The Transport department, in consultation with the Delhi Traffic Police and other stakeholders, has identified 46 major corridors for implementation of the drive. The initiative will be implemented in three phases having a total coverage of 474.91 km in its final phase. Phase 1 will focus on ensuring visibility and impact, while Phase 2 will expand the initiative to outer ring road and other adjoining areas, said a Transport department statement.

During no-entry timings for goods vehicles, light motor vehicle may also ply in the earmarked bus lanes. However, after the no-entry period ends, the bus lanes will be used exclusively by buses and heavy vehicles, the officials said.