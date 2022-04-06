Ukrainian Railways report casualties after rockets hit eastern rail station
Reuters | Kyiv | Updated: 06-04-2022 22:22 IST | Created: 06-04-2022 22:21 IST
- Country:
- Ukraine
State-owned Ukrainian Railways said on Wednesday there were a number of casualties after three rockets hit a rail station in eastern Ukraine, damaging buildings, tracks and rail stock.
"There are casualties," it said in a statement, without providing detail on the number of victims or the location of the attack.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Ukrainian Railways
- Ukraine
Advertisement