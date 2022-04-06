Left Menu

IBBI amends voluntary liquidation process regulations

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-04-2022 22:32 IST | Created: 06-04-2022 22:32 IST
IBBI amends voluntary liquidation process regulations
  • Country:
  • India

The Insolvency and Bankruptcy Board of India (IBBI) has amended regulations pertaining to voluntary liquidation process as part of efforts to streamline the process.

Anoop Rawat, Partner (insolvency & bankruptcy) at Shardul Amarchand Mangaldas & Co, said the amendment seeks to streamline the voluntary liquidation process by reducing the timelines and imposing greater responsibilities on liquidator.

''The requirement of new form H relieves some burden off the adjudicating authorities, with relevant data and satisfaction of compliance checks being available to it in a structured tabular format.

''This shall aid in further enhancing the freedom of exit for the investors in line with India's ambitious goals of providing ease of doing business to investors during all the phases of the life-cycle of businesses,'' Rawat said.

IBBI, a key institution in implementing the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC), has notified the changes in the voluntary liquidation process regulations.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Gigantic Jupiter-like alien planet observed still 'in the womb'; First private astronaut mission to space station readies for launch and more

Science News Roundup: Gigantic Jupiter-like alien planet observed still 'in ...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: First private astronaut mission to space station readies for launch; Gigantic Jupiter-like alien planet observed still 'in the womb' and more

Science News Roundup: First private astronaut mission to space station readi...

 Global
3
Delhi govt schools to offer German language course

Delhi govt schools to offer German language course

 India
4
Potential for great power conflict increasing, world becoming unstable: US chief of staff

Potential for great power conflict increasing, world becoming unstable: US c...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022