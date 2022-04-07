Ukraine signs 150 mln euro loan with German lender KfW, ministry says
Reuters | Updated: 07-04-2022 15:52 IST | Created: 07-04-2022 15:42 IST
Ukraine's finance ministry on Thursday said it had signed a loan deal worth 150 million euros ($163 million) with Germany's state-owned KfW bank.
In a statement, the ministry said the money would go to the state budget to refinance affordable loans programs.
($1 = 0.9182 euros)
