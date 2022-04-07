Russian Railways to restrict rail shipments towards Poland from April 10
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 07-04-2022 16:00 IST | Created: 07-04-2022 15:49 IST
State-owned Russian Railways said on Thursday it would restrict rail shipments towards Poland starting on April 10.
The company did not provide a reason for its decision.
