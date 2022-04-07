Himachal Pradesh MLAs, ministers to pay income tax on their own

Himachal Pradesh MLAs and ministers will have to pay themselves their income tax, which was presently being paid by the state government, according to an official spokesperson. The official said the state government took the decision in a Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur here on Thursday.

The Cabinet decided to promulgate an ordinance to omit Section 12 of the Salaries and Allowances of Ministers (Himachal Pradesh) Act, 2000 and Section 11-A of the Himachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly (Allowances and Pension of Members) Act, 1971 relating to income tax, he added.

It also decided to grant higher pay structure to the categories of police constables appointed in 2015 and 2016 by allowing grant of higher pre-revised pay band and grade pay to constables on notional basis since the new Himachal Pradesh (Revised Pay) Rules have come into force January 1, effective from January 1, 2016.

The Cabinet also gave its approval to start a Mukhya Mantri Mobile Clinic in each of the 68 Assembly segments. These mobile clinics will have facilities for testing, consultation, prescription, including dispensing of medicine, he added.

The Cabinet gave its approval to a draft of policy for the recruitment of 5,000 workers in the Public Works Department for maintenance of roads and other official works. They will be appointed on a honorarium of Rs 4,500, he added.

