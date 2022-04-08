Left Menu

French ambassador to Beirut welcomes staff-level agreement between Lebanon and IMF - tweet

The French ambassador to Beirut, Anne Grillo, welcomes a staff-level agreement between Lebanon and the International Monetary Fund (IMF), describing it as "an important first step" towards the IMF programme adoption, the ambassador said on Thursday.

  • Lebanon

The French ambassador to Beirut, Anne Grillo, welcomes a staff-level agreement between Lebanon and the International Monetary Fund (IMF), describing it as "an important first step" towards the IMF programme adoption, the ambassador said on Thursday. The IMF said on Thursday it had reached a draft funding agreement with Lebanon, but that Beirut needed to enact a batch of economic reforms before its board decides whether to approve the deal.

"France will continue to support Lebanon on the path of reforms and recovery," Grillo added in a tweet. France has led calls for Lebanon, formerly a French colony, to implement wide-ranging reforms.

