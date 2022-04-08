French ambassador to Beirut welcomes staff-level agreement between Lebanon and IMF - tweet
The French ambassador to Beirut, Anne Grillo, welcomes a staff-level agreement between Lebanon and the International Monetary Fund (IMF), describing it as "an important first step" towards the IMF programme adoption, the ambassador said on Thursday.
- Country:
- Lebanon
The French ambassador to Beirut, Anne Grillo, welcomes a staff-level agreement between Lebanon and the International Monetary Fund (IMF), describing it as "an important first step" towards the IMF programme adoption, the ambassador said on Thursday. The IMF said on Thursday it had reached a draft funding agreement with Lebanon, but that Beirut needed to enact a batch of economic reforms before its board decides whether to approve the deal.
"France will continue to support Lebanon on the path of reforms and recovery," Grillo added in a tweet. France has led calls for Lebanon, formerly a French colony, to implement wide-ranging reforms.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Beirut
- France
- International Monetary Fund
- French
- Lebanon
ALSO READ
Lebanese military court charges Christian politician Geagea over Beirut violence, judicial source says
BRIEF-Macron And Le Pen Seen Leading 1st Round Of France's Presidential Election-Poll Opinionway - Kea Partners For Les Echos And Radio Classique
BRIEF-Macron And Le Pen Seen Leading 1st Round Of France's Presidential Election-IFOP-Fiducial Poll
Court charges Lebanon's Geagea over Beirut violence, judicial source says
BRIEF-Macron And Le Pen Seen Leading 1st Round Of France's Presidential Election-Ipsos Sopra-Steria Poll