U.S. embassy says Kramatorsk rail strike is "one more atrocity" by Russian forces

The U.S. embassy in Ukraine described a missile strike on an eastern rail station on Friday as "one more atrocity" committed by Russian troops in Ukraine.

"The Russian missile attack on the Kramatorsk railway station, a hub for civilian evacuations, which left dozens of people killed and more than 100 injured, is one more atrocity committed by Russia in Ukraine. The world will hold (Russian President Vladimir) Putin to account," it said on Twitter.

Russia denies targeting civilians and its defence ministry has said its forces were not behind the Kramatorsk attack.

