U.S. embassy says Kramatorsk rail strike is "one more atrocity" by Russian forces
The U.S. embassy in Ukraine described a missile strike on an eastern rail station on Friday as "one more atrocity" committed by Russian troops in Ukraine.
"The Russian missile attack on the Kramatorsk railway station, a hub for civilian evacuations, which left dozens of people killed and more than 100 injured, is one more atrocity committed by Russia in Ukraine. The world will hold (Russian President Vladimir) Putin to account," it said on Twitter.
Russia denies targeting civilians and its defence ministry has said its forces were not behind the Kramatorsk attack.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Russian forces committed war crimes in Ukraine: US
Russian regulator blocks Google News, cites Ukraine conflict -Interfax
NATO: 7,000 to 15,000 Russian troops dead in Ukraine
Ukraine: how boycotting everything Russian – and blaming Russian society rather than Putin – is xenophobic
Health News Roundup: U.S. signs up more than 14.5 million people for Obamacare health insurance;