U.S. FAA to announce record unruly passenger fines -- Buttigieg

U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said the government plans to announce record fines for unruly airline passengers. "The FAA is actually getting ready to announce record fines on people" who have been unruly on airplanes, Buttigieg told ABC's "The View" on Friday. Buttigieg also said the Biden administration's mandate requiring masks on airplanes and in public transport will either expire or be renewed on April 18.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 08-04-2022 21:40 IST | Created: 08-04-2022 21:40 IST
Buttigieg also said the Biden administration's mandate requiring masks on airplanes and in public transport will either expire or be renewed on April 18. "We all want to get to where there are fewer restrictions. We just need to get to a point where it is safe to do that," Buttigieg said.

