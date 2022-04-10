Left Menu

British-era bridge collapses in MP's Narmadapuram, traffic hit on Bhopal-Nagpur highway; no report of injuries

A British-era bridge on the dry Sukthwa river in Madhya Pradeshs Narmadapuram collapsed while a lorry was crossing on Sunday, leading to traffic disruption on the Bhopal-Nagpur national highway, a senior police official said.The incident took place when a 138-wheel lorry was crossing the narrow bridge, leading to the vehicle falling on the dry river bed, Additional Superintendent of Police Awadhesh Pratap Singh told PTI over phone, adding that there were no report of injuries.The driver complained of some minor injury to the spleen but he left the spot soon after.

PTI | Narmadapuram | Updated: 10-04-2022 16:10 IST | Created: 10-04-2022 16:10 IST
British-era bridge collapses in MP's Narmadapuram, traffic hit on Bhopal-Nagpur highway; no report of injuries
  • Country:
  • India

A British-era bridge on the dry Sukthwa river in Madhya Pradesh's Narmadapuram collapsed while a lorry was crossing on Sunday, leading to traffic disruption on the Bhopal-Nagpur national highway, a senior police official said.

The incident took place when a 138-wheel lorry was crossing the narrow bridge, leading to the vehicle falling on the dry river bed, Additional Superintendent of Police Awadhesh Pratap Singh told PTI over phone, adding that there were no report of injuries.

''The driver complained of some minor injury to the spleen but he left the spot soon after. Five more people who fell along with the vehicle are fine. The multi-axle lorry was bringing transformers from Hyderabad to Itarsi in Narmadapuram,'' Singh said.

Traffic was being diverted via Harda to Betul following the accident at Sukthwa, some 70 kilometres from the district headquarters, he said.

Sources said some 5,000 vehicles use the 25-foot high bridge daily.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
After Chahar's revelation, Shastri proposes life ban for offender

After Chahar's revelation, Shastri proposes life ban for offender

 India
2
Researchers identified over 5,500 new viruses in the ocean, including a missing link in viral evolution

Researchers identified over 5,500 new viruses in the ocean, including a miss...

 Pakistan
3
Science News Roundup: Earliest-known galaxy offers clues about the primordial universe; All-private astronaut team lifts off on landmark launch to the space station and more

Science News Roundup: Earliest-known galaxy offers clues about the primordia...

 Global
4
Researchers shed light on how cancer treatment affects nutrition

Researchers shed light on how cancer treatment affects nutrition

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022