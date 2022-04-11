Enjoy High FD Rates up to 7.05 percent p.a. by Investing in Bajaj Finance Fixed Deposit

Wealth generation is a priority for most, but few manage to do it efficiently. The success mantra is usually to diversify, and it works for investors that know to manage their portfolio sufficiently. Here, reliable instruments like that fixed deposit are intelligent choices to ensure steady earnings. Naturally, choosing one with the best-fixed deposit rates in India is the right option, and the Bajaj Finance Fixed Deposit extends this benefit. Offering interest rates up to 7.05% p.a., investors can leverage these rates to grow their wealth, adjust for inflation, or invest toward future obligations. The investing experience is also easier with tools like the fixed deposit interest rate calculator. In seconds, investors can know exactly how much they can expect to earn at maturity. This security is among the many reasons the fixed deposit is a go-to investment for Indians. The unparalleled safety adds much-needed stability to diverse portfolios. For insight into why the Bajaj Finance Fixed Deposit is the right choice, let us look at a few of its features. Avail interest rates of up to 7.05% p.a.

Bajaj Finance offers secured and fixed returns of up to 7.05% p.a. on fixed deposits. The interest rate depends on the investor profile and tenor, and it is among the highest in the market. Once FDs are booked, market volatility does not affect these rates, and investors will earn steadily throughout the tenor. Individuals below the age of 60 can get interest rates up to 6.80% p.a., whereas senior citizens get an additional 0.25% on this base rate. The following tables offer insight into the earnings investors can expect. 1. Investment of Rs. 3 lakh for a 36-month tenor.

Investor type Interest rate Interest payout Maturity value non-senior citizen 6.80% p.a.

Rs. 65,456 Rs. 3,65,456 Senior citizen 7.05% p.a.

Rs. 68,028 Rs. 3,68,028 2. Investment of Rs. 5 lakh for a 36-month tenor.

Investor type Interest rate Interest payout Maturity value non-senior citizen 6.80% p.a.

Rs. 1,09,093 Rs. 6,09,093 Senior citizen 7.05% p.a.

Rs. 1,13,381 Rs. 6,13,381 Get flexible tenor options to invest based on financial goals Investors may have varying short-term and long-term financial goals, and the Bajaj Finance FD can be tailored to meet these with ease. Investors can ensure that the tenor perfectly aligns with their goals with a flexible investment horizon. Bajaj Finance offers flexible tenor options ranging from 12 to 60 months. This way, investors can meet short- and long-term objectives, be it hosting a wedding, buying a new vehicle, financing home renovation or paying higher education tuition fees efficiently, by planning their investment wisely. Access to digital investing tools and provisions Apart from offering generous returns, Bajaj Finance grants investors access to helpful digital tools like the fixed deposit interest rate calculator. It aids financial planning, making it a lot simpler and quicker. Investors can use this tool for free to get accurate earnings forecasts and make financial decisions accordingly. The process is also straightforward, and the calculator is easy to use on any digital device, even a smartphone. The investors need to input accurate data into the data fields, and the calculator automatically displays the results. Enjoy secured returns The Bajaj Finance Fixed Deposit is amongst the most stable options available. Its performance is not based on the economic climate, and it is unaffected by market volatility. The Bajaj Finance Fixed Deposit is also accredited with FAAA/Stable and MAAA/Stable - the highest credit ratings by CRISIL and ICRA, respectively. These ratings ensure investors that their money is in safe hands and that this is a virtually risk-free instrument. Investors can expect timely payments and be sure that Bajaj Finance is a credible issuer. Enjoy liquidity during financial emergencies The Bajaj Finance Fixed Deposit offers liquidity benefits as investors can prematurely withdraw their FDs. The FD has a low lock-in period of just three months, after which one can withdraw the FD. Investors will be charged a fee for withdrawing FDs before maturity. Bajaj Finance offers investors a loan against their FD to avoid such losses. Investors can get up to 75% of their FD as a loan to tackle emergencies without disrupting their investment. Achieving financial freedom and stability isn't a difficult task if one knows where to invest. By choosing the Bajaj Finance Fixed Deposit, investors can start on this journey with a minimum deposit of Rs. 25,000. Bajaj Finance also offers the Systematic Deposit Plan (SDP) provision for added investment flexibility. With a minimum deposit of Rs. 5,000 per month, investors can build their corpus steadily. These features add immense value to the experience, and investors can invest online in just a few clicks to avail of some of India's best-fixed deposit rates.

