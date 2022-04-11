Left Menu

Portugal's airline TAP posts 1.6 bln euro loss due to Brazil business closure

In 2020, the airline posted a 1.2 billion euros loss due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The company transported 5.83 million passengers last year, up 25% on 2020, but only 34% of the pre-pandemic level in 2019.

Reuters | Lisbon | Updated: 11-04-2022 14:09 IST | Created: 11-04-2022 14:09 IST
Portugal's airline TAP posts 1.6 bln euro loss due to Brazil business closure
  • Country:
  • Portugal

Portugal's ailing state-owned airline TAP on Monday posted an annual loss of 1.6 billion euros ($1.74 billion) hurt by the closure of its aircraft maintenance business in Brazil and the depreciation of the euro against the dollar. The airline, which is 72.5% controlled by the Portuguese state, is under a Brussels-approved rescue plan worth 3.2 billion euros and was forced to reduce its fleet size, cut more than 2,900 jobs and reduce wages.

As part of this restructuring plan, TAP had also to wind down and close its aircraft maintenance business in Brazil, which represented a non-recurring loss of 1.025 billion euros. In 2020, the airline posted a 1.2 billion euros loss due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The company transported 5.83 million passengers last year, up 25% on 2020, but only 34% of the pre-pandemic level in 2019. ($1 = 0.9170 euros)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Study finds changes in B-cells of women with postpartum depression

Study finds changes in B-cells of women with postpartum depression

 North Hill
2
Researchers discover ozone may be heating Earth more than we realize

Researchers discover ozone may be heating Earth more than we realize

 United Kingdom
3
Researchers say AI-based approach can predict when someone will have cardiac arrest

Researchers say AI-based approach can predict when someone will have cardiac...

 United States
4
RCB pacer Harshal Patel bereaved

RCB pacer Harshal Patel bereaved

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022