Lasa Supergenerics PAT at 12.35 Cr up by Robust 362 percent as Compared to Loss of 4.71 Cr in Q3FY22

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] April 11 (ANI/Newsvoir): Lasa Supergenerics Limited, a vertically integrated group spanning the entire animal and human healthcare value chain has announced its financial results for the fourth quarter and Financial Year ended March 31st, 2022. Q4FY22 performance overview compared with Q3FY22

* Revenues from operations stood at Rs. 51.21 crore as compared to 15.74 Crore up by 225 per cent * EBITDA of Rs. 10.93 crore as compared to Rs. -1.18 crore in Q3FY22

* EBITDA margins at 21.35 per cent * PAT stood at Rs. 12.35 crore

* EPS for Q4FY22 stood at Rs. 3.02 FY22 performance overview compared with FY21

* Recommended dividend @ 2.5 per cent in line with recommendation of FY21 * Revenues from operations stood at Rs. 137.13 cr as compared to 202.38 Cr.

* EBITDA of Rs. 15.69 cr; as compared to 47.28 Cr * PAT stood at Rs. -5.31 crore as compared to Rs. 22.80 crore in FY21

* EPS for FY22 stood at Rs. -1.32, as compared to Rs. 5.60 for FY21 For fourth quarter ended March 31st 2022

Revenues from operations for the fourth quarter ended March 31st, 2022(Q4FY22) at Rs. 51.21crore with robust growth of 362 per cent as compared to Q3FY22. The Company reported Earnings before Interest, Tax, Depreciation and Amortization (EBITDA) of Rs. 10.93 cr in Q4FY22, as against Rs -1.18 crore in Q3FY22.

The Company's EBITDA margin stood at 21.35 per cent. The Company reported PAT of Rs. 12.35 crore for Q4FY22.The Company's PAT margin stood at 24.10 per cent.

Earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter ended Q4FY22 stood at Rs. 3.02. For financial year ended 31st March 2022.

Total Income for the FY22 ended 31st March 2022 at Rs. 137.13 crore. The Company reported Earnings before Interest, Tax, Depreciation and Amortization (EBITDA) of Rs. 15.69 crore in FY22.

The Company's EBITDA margin stood at 11.44 per cent in FY22. The Company reported a healthy decrease in its PAT to Rs. -5.31 crore for FY22 which was mainly due to absorption of exceptional items during the year.

The finance cost stood Zero in FY22 in line with company's vision. The Current Ratio improved from 1.59 in FY21 to 1.65 in FY22.

Post announcement of Q4 & FY22 results the stock price touched upper circuit with a high of Rs. 65.5 per share up 20 per cent, in result day. Commenting on the performance, Dr Omkar Herlekar, Chairman - Lasa Supergenerics Limited, said, "Despite all the difficulties which are part of entrepreneurship we achieved phenomenal numbers in last quarter with a aim to reach much higher in coming future. Though our numbers if compared to last year are not fascinating however, if looked at in comparison from Q3FY22 we have achieved more than double.

In line with our commitments, we continued to announce dividend which should improve in coming days with frequent announcements and increased percentage which will be result of our hard work and support of our stakeholders. Our order book continues to remain flooded; we are confident enough to achieve at least 30 per cent-35 per cent growth in coming days." Incorporated in 2011, LasaSupergenerics Limited is a globally well trusted brand with high quality products, accepted by large companies across the globe. Our Company is the pioneer and amongst the leading players in the manufacturing of Veterinary APIs, with a well-established brand known for its high-quality products amongst various customers. The Company has its unit with state of art manufacturing facilities located at Mahad & Chiplun, Maharashtra with a total installed capacity of 4,300 MT. The Company has over 25% of APIs exported to counties like Australia, Bangladesh, Middle East, China, Turkey, Egypt, Jordan, Korea, Pakistan etc.

