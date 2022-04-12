Bengaluru-based fintech startup iTribe has raised USD 1 million (over Rs 7 crore) from Eximius Ventures, Kunal Shah of Cred, Incisive Ventures, and several angel investors.

The pre-seed funding round also saw the participation from the leadership team of Cred, Pearl Agarwal of Eximius Ventures and angel investors like Aravind Sanka, Pavan Guntupalli and Rishikesh SR who are the founders of Rapido, Reeju Datta of Cashfree, and Gaurav Dahake of BitBns.

The startup helps users learn, invest and grow in stock market and is a one-stop solution for customers to get news related to stocks, advisors and investment ideas in real-time.

*** Laurik raises Rs 3.7 crore * Laurik, a nutraceutical startup, has raised Rs 3.7 crore.

The D2C entity, which was co-founded by Lavanya Sunkari and Archana Chindam in 2020, produces enhanced coconut shots.

The funding round was led by marquee investors like Murthy Aradhi, co-founder of Fastcollab and Lakshmikant PB of the early-stage venture capital firm Antler.

The startup aims to use the fund to strengthen research and development, expand the team and scale up its go-to-market operations.

*** Tata Steel joins WEF's Global Parity Alliance as founding member * Tata Steel on Tuesday said it has recently joined the Global Parity Alliance (GPA) by the World Economic Forum as one of the founding members.

The GPA is a cross-industry group of global organisations taking holistic action to accelerate diversity, equity and inclusion at the workplace and beyond.

''We believe that the Global Parity Alliance will help us in understanding how to tap the diverse talent pool in remote manufacturing & mining locations and learn from other organisations doing commendable work in DE&I (diversity, equity & inclusion),'' Tata Steel CEO and MD T V Narendran, said.

*** NMDC bags two awards at SKOCH Summit 2022 * National Mineral Development Corporation (NMDC) has bagged two awards at 80th SKOCH Summit.

NMDC won the gold award in the category - social responsibility for the project 'Promotion of Technical Education & Skill Development in Dantewada district through NMDC ITI Bhansi' and the silver award in the category - digital inclusion for the 'Project Kalpataru' for ERP implementation, the steel ministry said in a statement.

