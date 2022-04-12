Left Menu

Hero Electric ties up with ElectricPe to set up charging infra

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-04-2022 17:39 IST | Created: 12-04-2022 17:39 IST
Hero Electric on Tuesday said it has joined hands with EV charging platform ElectricPe to set up charging points across India for its customers.

The collaboration entails Hero Electric riders to access ElectricPe’s charging network.

The charging points would come up at residential complexes, offices, malls, and other establishments.

The alliance will help strengthen the charging network and propel EV adoption across the country, Hero Electric said in a statement.

''A robust charging network is crucial for the growing EV sector for faster adoption of EVs across the segment. This association will provide a seamless charging and EV riding experience to customers by easing the accessibility through ElectricPe’s charging points that are getting installed on a large scale across the country,'' Hero Electric CEO Sohinder Gill noted.

With the company's vision and commitment to advancing the growth of EVs, it is working rigorously to scale up the charging infrastructure, he added.

''We are confident that the partnership will aid in sustaining the push towards EVs and facilitate a smooth transition towards clean and green mobility solutions,'' Gill said.

ElectricPe Co-Founder & CEO Avinash Sharma said the association with Hero Electric will further its goal to bring clean and affordable access to charging to a billion Indians, right at their doorstep.

