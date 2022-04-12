Business highlights

Following are the top business stories at 2015 hours: DEL77 BIZ-LD RETAIL-INFLATION Retail inflation soars to 17-month high of 6.95 pc in Mar as costlier food items pinch New Delhi: Costlier food items pushed the retail inflation to a 17-month high of 6.95 per cent in March, much above the upper tolerance level of the Reserve Bank, according to government data released on Tuesday.

DEL88 BIZ-2ND LD ASSET MONETISATION NMP: Govt completes transactions worth Rs 96,000 crore in FY22 New Delhi: The government completed transactions worth Rs 96,000 crore under the National Monetisation Pipeline (NMP) in 2021-22, surpassing the ambitious programme's first-year target of Rs 88,000 crore, a top official said on Tuesday.

DEL82 BIZ-LD IIP February factory output grows 1.7 pc in Feb New Delhi: Factory production expanded by 1.7 per cent on an annual basis in February on account of improved performance by the mining and power generation sectors, as per government data released on Tuesday.

DEL60 BIZ-POONAWALLA-COVID DOSE Reduce time gap for COVID vaccine booster dose to six months: Serum Institute to govt New Delhi: Vaccine major Serum Institute of India (SII) has appealed to the government to reduce the gap between the second and booster dose to six months from nine months at present to safeguard people against emerging COVID variants, according to its CEO Adar Poonawalla.

DEL89 BIZ-LD TRAI-CHAIRMAN-SPECTRUM Spectrum prices recommended are rational, based on scientific calculation: Trai Chief New Delhi: Amid the industry's concerns over less-than-expected price cuts, Trai Chairman PD Vaghela on Tuesday asserted that the regulator's recommendations of a 39 per cent drop in spectrum prices are rational, attractive and backed by ''scientific calculations''.

DEL57 BIZ-LD STOCKS Sensex slumps 388 points; Nifty tests 17,500 on weak global cues Mumbai: BSE benchmark Sensex slumped over 388 points to close at 58,576.37 on Tuesday, tracking heavy losses in index-majors Tata Steel, Wipro and Reliance Industries following a broad-based selloff in global markets.

DEL41 BIZ-RUPEE-CLOSE Rupee falls 23 paise to close at 76.14 against US dollar Mumbai: The rupee fell 23 paise to close at 76.14 (provisional) against the US dollar on Tuesday, tracking a strong American currency in the overseas market and a negative trend in domestic equities.

DEL79 BIZ-SHAH-LD COOPERATION Centre does not intend to interfere in state cooperatives; will seek consent for uniformity in state laws: Shah New Delhi: Asserting that reforms are required to strengthen cooperatives in the country, Cooperation Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday said the Centre does not intend to interfere in the functioning of state cooperatives but will endeavour to bring uniformity in state laws through dialogue and coordination.

