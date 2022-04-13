China stocks fall as COVID, weak import data weigh

China stocks fell on Wednesday, as worries over risks of an economic recession due to the country's worst coronavirus outbreak in two years and strict curbs lingered, while sentiment was worsened by weak March import data. The CSI300 index fell 0.5% to 4,158.52 at the end of the morning session, while the Shanghai Composite Index lost 0.4% to 3,199.14.

The Hang Seng index added 0.2% to 21,352.98. The Hong Kong China Enterprises Index gained 0.5% to 7,300.42. ** China reported 1,513 new confirmed coronavirus cases and 26,525 new asymptomatic cases for the country's mainland on April 12.

** China's yuan-denominated imports dropped 1.7% in March from a year earlier, which "likely reflect the damage from Omicron outbreaks which slowed the flows of goods through major ports in China," according to Zhiwei Zhang, Chief Economist at Pinpoint Asset Management. ** Nomura analysts said China has been facing a rising risk of recession since mid-March, as their survey showed 45 cities have implemented either full or partial lockdowns, affecting 26.4% of China's population and 40.3% of China's GDP.

** Shares in healthcare and media dropped 2.8% each, while semiconductors fell 1.4%. ** Energy stocks gained 2.3%, with coal up 3.4%, and non-ferrous metal added 2.7%.

** Tech giants listed in Hong Kong edged up 0.1% while healthcare firms lost 2.2% as concerns over China-U.S. audit disputes remained unsolved. ** The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Tuesday added 12 Chinese companies, including Sohu.com and Connect Biopharma Holdings, into the latest batch of stocks facing delisting risks from the United States.

** Twenty three U.S. listed Chinese companies have been identified by the U.S. regulator as carrying risks under the Holding Foreign Companies Accountable Act. ** Global index-tracking fund managers with exposure to U.S.-listed Chinese firms are pushing index providers to swap into their Hong Kong-traded peers as delisting risks threaten.

