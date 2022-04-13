Inflation angst sends European stocks lower for third day
European shares retreated for a third straight session on Wednesday as anxiety about elevated inflation and its potential impact on upcoming earnings season dampened risk appetite. The pan-European STOXX 600 index fell 0.2%, with retail and technology stocks offsetting gains in miners.
The pan-European STOXX 600 index fell 0.2%, with retail and technology stocks offsetting gains in miners. Wall Street reversed early gains to end lower on Tuesday after data showed U.S. consumer prices rose to over four-decade highs in March. UK's FTSE 100 slipped 0.1% as British inflation hit a 30-year high last month.
Britain's biggest retailer Tesco dropped 4.7% after it warned profit was likely to fall in the current year. French luxury goods maker LVMH rose 1% as robust demand for Louis Vuitton and Dior products boosted first-quarter sales.
Telecom Italia's (TIM) gained 2.9% after reports French telecoms group Iliad was interested in making an offer TIM's domestic consumer service business.
