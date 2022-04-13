China stocks fall as COVID outbreaks, weak imports dent sentiment
** The Caixin media group reported that Shanghai was one of the eight cities involved in a pilot scheme launched on Monday to lower centralised quarantine requirements from 14 to 10 days, citing a government plan set out in a document that has not been formally published. ** China should cut banks' reserve requirement ratios (RRR) and interest rates to support the slowing economy, even as consumer inflation picks up steadily, a government adviser said.
China stocks closed lower on Wednesday as weak March import data fanned fears of a further slowdown in economic growth amid the country's worst coronavirus outbreak in two years. The blue-chip CSI300 index fell 1.0% to 4,139.74, while the Shanghai Composite Index lost 0.8% to 3,186.82.
** China reported 1,513 new confirmed coronavirus cases and 26,525 new asymptomatic cases for the country's mainland on April 12. ** China's imports unexpectedly fell in March as COVID-19 curbs across large parts of the country hampered freight arrivals and weakened demand, while export growth slowed slightly, prompting analysts to expect a worsening in trade in the second quarter.
** Nomura analysts said China has been facing a rising risk of recession since mid-March, as their survey showed 45 cities have implemented either full or partial lockdowns, affecting 26.4% of the country's population and 40.3% of gross domestic product. ** The Caixin media group reported that Shanghai was one of the eight cities involved in a pilot scheme launched on Monday to lower centralised quarantine requirements from 14 to 10 days, citing a government plan set out in a document that has not been formally published.
** China should cut banks' reserve requirement ratios (RRR) and interest rates to support the slowing economy, even as consumer inflation picks up steadily, a government adviser said. ** Healthcare and media stocks dropped 3.7% and 3.8%, respectively, while semiconductor shares fell 2.8%.
** Energy stocks gained 2.9%, with the coal sector up 4.4% while non-ferrous metal firms added 2.4%.
