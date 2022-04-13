Left Menu

JPMorgan profit falls on slowdown in deals

Reuters | Updated: 13-04-2022 16:51 IST | Created: 13-04-2022 16:20 IST
JPMorgan profit falls on slowdown in deals
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikipedia

JPMorgan Chase & Co reported a fall in first-quarter earnings on Wednesday, hurt by a slowdown in dealmaking brought on by the Ukraine conflict and a decline in trading revenue.

The largest U.S. bank by assets posted a profit of $8.28 billion, or $2.63 per share, in the quarter ended March 31, compared with $14.3 billion, or $4.50 per share, a year earlier.

Analysts on average had expected earnings of $2.69 per share, according to Refinitiv. It was not immediately clear if the reported numbers were comparable to estimates.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
"Bhaiya is back" posters welcoming bail of rape accused student leader irks SC

"Bhaiya is back" posters welcoming bail of rape accused student leader irks ...

 India
2
Hubble measures a behemoth comet barreling its way toward Earth

Hubble measures a behemoth comet barreling its way toward Earth

United States
3
Cable-car collision kills two in India, leaves almost 50 trapped mid-air

Cable-car collision kills two in India, leaves almost 50 trapped mid-air

 India
4
SC stays conviction of Hardik Patel in rioting and arson case

SC stays conviction of Hardik Patel in rioting and arson case

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022