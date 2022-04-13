Left Menu

Indian stocks slump for 3rd straight day; Sensex dips 237 points

The Indian equities markets key indices, Sensex and Nifty, slumped for the third consecutive day on Wednesday with the benchmark Sensex closing 237 points down in volatile trading.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 13-04-2022 16:23 IST | Created: 13-04-2022 16:23 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
The Indian equities markets key indices, Sensex and Nifty, slumped for the third consecutive day on Wednesday with the benchmark Sensex closing 237 points down in volatile trading. The 30 stock S&P BSE Sensex closed 237.44 points or 0.41 per cent down at 58,338.93 points against its previous day's close at 58,576.37 points.

The Sensex witnessed a volatile session. The index started the day on a positive note at 58,910.74 points and surged to a high of 59,003.82 points in the early morning trade. The Sensex turned volatile later in the day and hit a low of 58,291.23 points in the intra-day. This is the third consecutive day of loss in the benchmark index. The Sensex had lost 388.20 points or 0.66 per cent on Tuesday and 482.61 points a day before.

The broader Nifty 50 of the National Stock Exchange closed 54.65 points or 0.31 per cent down at 17,475.65 points. The Nifty also witnessed volatile trading. It opened in the positive at 17,599.90 points and surged to a high of 17,663.65 points in the intra-day. It fell to a low of 17,457.40 points in the intra-day.

The Nifty had lost 144.65 points and 109.40 points respectively in the previous two days. HDFC duo was the biggest Sensex loser. HDFC slumped 2.01 per cent to Rs 2377.40. HDFC Bank slipped 1.90 per cent to Rs 1464.85. Maruti Suzuki dipped 1.86 per cent to Rs 7471.85. Dr Reddy's Laboratories slipped 1.71 per cent to Rs 4297.80. Asian Paints dipped 1.62 per cent to Rs 3080.90.

ITC soared 1.87 per cent to Rs 269.50. Sun Pharma soared 1.66 per cent to Rs 936.45. Hindustan Unilever, State Bank of India, NTPC, Bajaj Finance and L&T were among the major Sensex losers. (ANI)

