PTI | Chennai | Updated: 13-04-2022 18:43 IST | Created: 13-04-2022 18:24 IST
Blue Star to double production capacity of deep freezers, sets up new unit
Representative Image. Image Credit: Wikipedia
Air conditioning and commercial refrigeration major Blue Star Ltd has set up a new manufacturing facility at Wada in Maharashtra at a cost of Rs 130 crore doubling the production capacity of deep freezers, a top company official said on Wednesday.

The facility to produce deep freezers and water coolers, was fully equipped with the latest advanced manufacturing systems and imbibes global best practices in its operations, Managing Director B Thiagarajan said.

''Built with a capex of around Rs 130 crore, this facility is constructed on a built-up area of around 19,300 square metres and has the capacity to produce around two lakh deep freezers and one lakh storage water coolers per annum. Trial productions are on. With this new plant, Blue Star will be doubling its production capacity of deep freezers,'' he told PTI, after unveiling a new range of deep freezers here.

''As refrigeration is the key to preserving and arresting wastage of perishables, the adoption of refrigeration in India is garnering significant thrust and expected to increase on the back of rising consumption...,'' he said.

Thiagarajan said Blue Star enjoys a leadership position in most of its commercial refrigeration product categories including modular cold rooms, deep freezers and storage water coolers.

According to him, the company was having an expansive footprint on manufacturing with five state-of-the-art facilities.

The company has one of the best research and development facilities in the country and the manufacturing facilities at Wada and Ahmedabad were dedicated to manufacturing wide range of commercial refrigeration products.

Blue Star currently has 1,500 trained channel partners for commercial refrigeration, spanning across cities in the country with 50 per cent of the partners located in Tier-3, 4, 5 and 6 markets.

Blue Star has inducted more than 150 service crew pan-India and the company continuously invests in capability building and upskilling of its channel partners.

The company's range of commercial refrigeration includes deep freezers, bottle coolers, storage water coolers, bottled water dispensers, commercial kitchen refrigeration equipment among others.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

